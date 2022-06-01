Search terms

Series 1200

Fully automatic espresso machines

EP1224/03
Overall Rating / 5
1 award
  2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
    Series 1200 Fully automatic espresso machines
EP1224/03

    EP1224/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award

    Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease. See all benefits

    Series 1200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease. See all benefits

    Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease. See all benefits

    Series 1200 Fully automatic espresso machines

    Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease. See all benefits

      Thanks to the intuitive touch display

      • 2 beverages
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Cashmere grey
      • Touch display
      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

      The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

      The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup*

      The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

      The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

      Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

      Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

      Automatic descaling for your convenience

      It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Energy label
        A-class
        Power consumption brewing
        1500 W
        Recyclable packaging material
        >95 %

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Italy
        Made in
        Romania

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Hot water
        • Coffee
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        100 cm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        60 Hz
        Capacity milk carafe
        X L
        Capacity waste container
        12 servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Coffee bean capacity
        275 g
        Weight of product
        7.5 kg
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Color & Finishing
        Cashmere grey
        Product dimensions
        246x371x433 mm

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        85 - 145 mm
        Milk Solution
        Classic Milk Frother
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Classic milk frother
        • Drip tray
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        User Interface
        Touch screen display

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • Grease tube

      • Customization

        Grinder Settings
        12
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3

      • Other features

        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Guided descaling
        yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
          • based on 70-82 °C

