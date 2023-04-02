DST7060/26
Steam performance, guaranteed
Exclusive SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance and Quick Calc Release for long lasting performance.See all benefits
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Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Philips' exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.
An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.
The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Design
Easy to use
Guarantee
Fast & powerful crease removal
Green efficiency
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