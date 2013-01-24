Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Beardtrimmer series 7000

Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer

BT7085/33
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Perfect Beard, less mess Perfect Beard, less mess Perfect Beard, less mess
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer

    BT7085/33
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Perfect Beard, less mess

    This powerful stubble and beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance. The stubble comb has been specially designed to create the perfect stubble you want. The integrated vacuum system captures hairs for less mess guaranteed. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer

    Perfect Beard, less mess

    This powerful stubble and beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance. The stubble comb has been specially designed to create the perfect stubble you want. The integrated vacuum system captures hairs for less mess guaranteed. See all benefits

    Perfect Beard, less mess

    This powerful stubble and beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance. The stubble comb has been specially designed to create the perfect stubble you want. The integrated vacuum system captures hairs for less mess guaranteed. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer

    Perfect Beard, less mess

    This powerful stubble and beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance. The stubble comb has been specially designed to create the perfect stubble you want. The integrated vacuum system captures hairs for less mess guaranteed. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all beard-trimmers

      Perfect Beard, less mess

      with new Vacuum System

      • 1mm precision settings
      • Multifunctional display
      • 75mins cordless use/1h charge
      • Turbo power boost button
      Contour following comb for a precise and even trim

      Contour following comb for a precise and even trim

      Flexing guide comb that follows every curve of your face for getting an even trim in an easy and comfortable way.

      Multifunctional display

      Multifunctional display

      Multifuntcional display shows easily the length setting

      Travel Lock

      Travel Lock

      Travel lock option protects your product against unintentionally switching on when you are carrying it in your bag.

      Vacuum system captures cut hairs for mess-free trimming

      Vacuum system captures cut hairs for mess-free trimming

      The integrated vacuum mechanism absorbs cut-off hairs during use and gives you a cleaner washbasin after use.

      18 secured length settings from 1mm up to 18mm

      18 secured length settings from 1mm up to 18mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Stubble comb designed to trim with more precision

      Stubble comb designed to trim with more precision

      The stubble comb has been designed for giving more sight while you are trimming as there are no frontal teeth. Moreover, by applying the tip of the trimmer fine contours are possible, by applying the trimmer at different angle on the skin you get more control on individual hair length. This comb is ideal for a perfect stubble or a 5 o'clock shadow where every detail counts.

      Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

      Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

      Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

      Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

      Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

      This product has a powerful lithium-ion battery with quick charge so you can charge the product in only 1 hour for 75 minutes use.

      Turbo power boost button boosts cutting and fan speed

      Turbo power boost button boosts cutting and fan speed

      When greater suction power and increased cutting speed is desired while trimming, simply press the Turbo Power Button.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Quick charge
        1  hour(s)
        Usage
        Corded/cordless
        Running time
        75 minutes
        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
        Yes
        Number of length settings
        18
        Precision (size of steps)
        by 1  mm
        Comb type
        Contour following
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort
        Range of length settings
        1 up to 18  mm

      • Design

        Finishing
        White side panels
        Soft touch handle
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Storage
        Travel pouch
        Multifunctional display
        • Battery indication
        • Charging indication
        • Length setting indication
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Vacuum system
        For hair collection
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        • Short beard
        • Sideburns
        • Stubble look

      • Performance

        Trimming performance
        Turbo power boost button

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.