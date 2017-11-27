Having thick, black facial hair I have often struggled to find a beard trimmer that met my needs. I did eventually find one by an alternate brand and have lived with that for years thinking it did the job well enough. That was until I tried this Philips model, wow was I shocked. So firstly its unique feature that sets it apart from the competition - the in-built vacuum that captures 90% of the hairs trimmed. I was sceptical that it would work well but it certainly does. Before I always shaved in the shower cubicle before my shower so the water washed the shavings away. I still do that with the Philips but its immediately clear on the crisp white shower tray that the amount of hair dropped is tiny in comparison to my competitor model. Then when I come to empty the chamber that captures the hair, a big ball or two of trimmings falls out, so it works great. Aside from hoovering up the hair, the trimmer is still great in many other areas too. The two heads are really easy to change, the guide comb is really nice and smooth and makes it a dream to slide across your face and the length adjustments are via the dial are so, so simple. The device is also so quiet to use compared to my other trimmer. Its so quiet it almost sounds like the batteries are running out or that it isn't powerful, but neither of those are true. The only slight niggle, and it is very slight, is that when fitting the guide comb, sometimes the clips on the comb splay out and miss the slots they are supposed to go into. As long as you are careful to align them then shouldn't be a problem, but I think if you weren't careful then they could eventually snap off.