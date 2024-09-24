Other items in the box
- IPL Hair Removal Series 8000 device
- Intelligent body attachment
- Intelligent face attachment
- Premium beauty pouch
- Lumea IPL app
BRI932/02
Enjoy 12-months of smooth skin*
Discover our IPL solution for long-lasting smooth skin**. Our Lumea IPL device with SenseIQ 2.0 takes personalized hair removal to the next level.See all benefits
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Lumea IPL uses warm, gentle pulses of light to put hair to sleep, preventing it from growing back for up to 12 months***.
It only takes you 4 treatments to achieve up to 93% hair reduction on lower legs****. Treat every two weeks for the first four treatments, then save time by touching-up once a month. That's it, it takes no more than 11 minutes to cover both lower legs*****.
Our SenseIQ 2.0 technology is here for a personalized hair removal treatment. With our signature combination of: Improved smart sensors that measure your skin tone and support you in selecting a setting for a comfortable treatment, two attachments designed for each curve of your body, and the Philips Lumea IPL app.
The body attachment is curved-in for optimal skin contact when treating large areas like legs. The face attachment has a small, flat design and an extra integrated filter designed for gentle use on the upper lip, chin and jawline******.
Developed in cooperation with dermatologists for safe use******* and tested with more than 3000 women, Philips Lumea delivers clinically-proven performance from the comfort of your home. Chosen by over 5.5 million consumers worldwide.
Philips Lumea IPL comes with an App with guided steps that helps you get the most from your IPL.
IPL requires contrast between the pigments in the hair color and the skin tone and therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to medium brown. Check the chart to see if it's suitable for you. You can choose from multiple light intensity settings to tailor your treatment so it's comfortable for you, based on your skin test.
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