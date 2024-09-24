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  • Enjoy 12-months of smooth skin* Enjoy 12-months of smooth skin* Enjoy 12-months of smooth skin*

    Lumea IPL 8000 Series IPL Hair Removal device with SenseIQ 2.0

    BRI932/02

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Enjoy 12-months of smooth skin*

    Discover our IPL solution for long-lasting smooth skin**. Our Lumea IPL device with SenseIQ 2.0 takes personalized hair removal to the next level.

    See all benefits

    Lumea IPL 8000 Series IPL Hair Removal device with SenseIQ 2.0

    Similar products

    See all IPL

    Enjoy 12-months of smooth skin*

    Gentle, fast and effective hair reduction

    • Smart sensors
    • 5 intensity settings
    • 2 unique attachments
    • Lumea IPL app
    • Corded use
    Gentle and effective for long-lasting hair reduction**

    Gentle and effective for long-lasting hair reduction**

    Lumea IPL uses warm, gentle pulses of light to put hair to sleep, preventing it from growing back for up to 12 months***.

    Fast results with only biweekly treatments needed

    Fast results with only biweekly treatments needed

    It only takes you 4 treatments to achieve up to 93% hair reduction on lower legs****. Treat every two weeks for the first four treatments, then save time by touching-up once a month. That's it, it takes no more than 11 minutes to cover both lower legs*****.

    SenseIQ 2.0 for hair removal personalized to you

    SenseIQ 2.0 for hair removal personalized to you

    Our SenseIQ 2.0 technology is here for a personalized hair removal treatment. With our signature combination of: Improved smart sensors that measure your skin tone and support you in selecting a setting for a comfortable treatment, two attachments designed for each curve of your body, and the Philips Lumea IPL app.

    2 attachments designed for each curve of your body

    2 attachments designed for each curve of your body

    The body attachment is curved-in for optimal skin contact when treating large areas like legs. The face attachment has a small, flat design and an extra integrated filter designed for gentle use on the upper lip, chin and jawline******.

    Clinically proven effectiveness

    Clinically proven effectiveness

    Developed in cooperation with dermatologists for safe use******* and tested with more than 3000 women, Philips Lumea delivers clinically-proven performance from the comfort of your home. Chosen by over 5.5 million consumers worldwide.

    Philips Lumea App for a personalised IPL experience

    Philips Lumea App for a personalised IPL experience

    Philips Lumea IPL comes with an App with guided steps that helps you get the most from your IPL.

    Suitable for a range of skin tones and hair colors

    Suitable for a range of skin tones and hair colors

    IPL requires contrast between the pigments in the hair color and the skin tone and therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to medium brown. Check the chart to see if it's suitable for you. You can choose from multiple light intensity settings to tailor your treatment so it's comfortable for you, based on your skin test.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specs. attachments

      Body treatment attachment
      • Shape: Curved
      • Window size: 4.1 cm²
      • Tailored treatment for body: areas below neckline
      Face treatment attachment
      • Shape: Flat + Integrated filter
      • Window size: 2 cm²
      • Tailored treatment for face: upper lip, chin and jawline******

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevents unintentional flashing
      SenseIQ 2.0
      Setting for a comfortable treatment
      SmartSkin sensor
      The right setting indication on demand

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For larger areas (legs)
      Stamp and Flash
      For small body areas (bikini, armpit)
      Corded / cordless use
      Corded use

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      100-240  V
      High performance lamp
      400.000 flashes

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Premium beauty pouch
      Adapter
      19.5 V
      Cord
      2 m

    • Application time

      Lower legs
      11 min*****

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • IPL Hair Removal Series 8000 device
    • Intelligent body attachment
    • Intelligent face attachment
    • Premium beauty pouch
    • Lumea IPL app
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    Reviews

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    • *88 % median hair reduction on lower legs after 12 treatments
    • **When following the treatment schedule
    • ***After 12 treatments
    • ****Median results on women
    • *****Based on average female and lowest intensity setting
    • ******Not on male neck and face
    • *******For side effects see packaging/user manual
    • MDMA-2-2024-2692
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