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  • Epilation made easy Epilation made easy Epilation made easy

    Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

    BRE235/00

    Epilation made easy

    Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene

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    Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

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    Epilation made easy

    Smooth skin for weeks

    • For legs and sensitive areas
    • + 1 accessory
    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

    Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

    2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

    2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

    2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

    Sensitive cap to remove unwanted hairs

    Sensitive cap to remove unwanted hairs

    For more gentleness in different body areas it includes a delicate area cap to easily remove unwanted hairs from underarm and bikini.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Sensitive area cap
      Yes

    • Power

      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W
      Low energy mode
      < 0.3 W

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      15  V

    • Design

      Handle
      Compact

    • Features

      Corded
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Ergonomic
      Washable epilation head
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Gentle tweezing discs
      Epilation system
      Efficient epilation system

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