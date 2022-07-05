BHH730/03
Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy looking, frizz-free hair.See all benefits
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The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.
Swivel cord for comfortable use.
Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.
Temperature of the bristles stays at an optimized level to minimize the heat damage, while reducing friction. Leaving hair naturally straight with a silky smooth look.
Convenient one push for styling temperature
The bristles with keratin infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Ease of use
Caring technologies
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