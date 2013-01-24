All you need for bouncy curls
Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All you need for bouncy curls
Gorgeous curls have never been easier. Simply wrap and style to achieve the curly look you always wanted. The ceramic coating adds shine and gloss to the hair, leaving it bouncy, glamourous and full of life. See all benefits
With the barrel diameter of 16 mm barrel you can create bouncy, full of life curls and ringlets for joyful and young look.
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
200°C high heat temperature guarantees optimal results, while minimizing hair damage.
The LED light stops blinking when the curler has heated up and is ready to use.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.
Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.
Features
Hair type
Technical specifications
Service