BG7475/15
Complete, versatile body & intimate grooming
The unique dual head system allows you to effortlessly switch between shaving and trimming, without compromising on skin comfort. With 2D flexing head technology, the shaver adapts to your body's curves, catching even the stubborn hairs.See all benefits
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The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed, or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.
The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.
With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.
Our uniquely engineered blade technology with rounded tips is specifically crafted to be gentle on the skin, providing a more comfortable trimming experience.
Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.
The built-in optilight provides valuable guidance, helping you target and remove every hair, including the stubborn ones in hard-to-see areas or low-light situations. Better visibility gives you a precise and thorough shave for an enhanced grooming experience.
The precision comb, with length settings in 0.5 mm steps from 1 to 3 mm, helps you achieve your ideal look by giving you an even trim at your desired length.
The adjustable comb with 3 to 7mm length settings gives you the control to craft your style at the ideal length you desire.
The intimate comb has been uniquely designed to guard the skin of your sensitive areas from the blade as you trim, delivering extra gentleness.
Being 100% showerproof you can use the body groomer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.
The stand offers convenient charging and storage for your device so it’s ready whenever you are. Simply plug in to a USB-compatible power outlet. Adapter not included.
Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option*, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.
Keep all your attachments in the travel pouch with a zipper for easy organization and travel.
The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.
Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.
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