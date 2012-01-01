AE1530/00
Fully pocketable size
You can enjoy loud, good quality sound wherever you go with this stylish, pocket-size Philips MW/FM pocket radio.See all benefits
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FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
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Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.
Sound
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Dimensions
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