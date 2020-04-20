ADD4952WH/56
Cold and hot water made easy
With compressor cooling technology, this bottled water dispenser produces cold water efficiently. It also comes with child lock for hot water, keeping children safe from accidental hot water burns.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.
Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.
Wide dispensing area easily fits various sizes of cup, glass, bowl and even pot.
General specifications
Power
Country of origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.