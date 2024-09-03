Search terms

    PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

    AC3420/10

    Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes

    Combat pollutants and dry air with our 2in1 device. Keep indoor air clean, safe, and at your preferred humidity. Its elegant design, smart app control, and hygienic humidifying make it ideal for baby rooms or people with sensitive airways.

    PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

    Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes

    Humidifies the air naturally and hygienically

    • Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    • 650 ml/h humidification
    • 3.2L water tank
    Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 78 m2

    Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 78 m2

    The unit's airflow reaches every corner of the room with an air purification rate (CADR) of 300 m3/h. It can easily handle large spaces of up to 78m2 (1) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 10 minutes (2).

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Automatic humidification of up to 650 ml/h

    Automatic humidification of up to 650 ml/h

    Combat dry air symptoms such as dry skin, chapped lips, irritated nose or throat, with rapid humidification up to 650 ml/h (4). The humidity is detected and automatically adjusted to your desired setting.

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

    No technology releases cleaner water vapor than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99,9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers, safe to use with tap water. (5)

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (6), Staphylococcus bacteria (7), and 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 (8).

    Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation

    Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates only at 16.5 dB (9), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimizing any light disturbance.

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 43W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently selects the best setting. It displays the air quality in real time (PM2.5), as well as the level of humidity.

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Pair your purifier with the Air+ app to track indoor and outdoor air quality and remotely control the device. Choose Auto+ mode in the app for AI technology that adapts to your routine, minimizing sound and energy use.

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >90% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (10): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

    3.2L water tank for continuous humidification up to 15h

    3.2L water tank for continuous humidification up to 15h

    Breathe comfortably without the need for frequent refills. Thanks to its large 3.2L water tank, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of uninterrupted use.

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (11), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      43  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <2  W

    • Maintenance

      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Active carbon and HEPA filters
      FY3400/30 - up to 1 year
      Humidification filter
      FY3401/00 - up to 6 months

    • Filtration layers

      Activated carbon
      Yes
      HEPA filter
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Air+ app
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices
      Voice control
      No
      Remote scheduling
      Yes (in app)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      52*28,5*28,5  mm
      Weight of product
      6,5  kg
      Color(s)
      Arctic White

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      300  m³/h
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5, Temperature, Humidity
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Room size (NRCC)
      78 m2
      Humidification rate
      650 ml/h

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      16.5  dB
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      51  dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Automatic display dimming
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      3.2 L
      Child lock
      Yes
      Ambient night light
      Yes
      Manual fan speeds
      Yes (5 levels)

    • (1) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
    • (2) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 300m3/h
    • (3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA
    • (4) Tested by CVC according to GB/T 23332-2018. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH
    • (5) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
    • (6) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30-40min
    • (7) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
    • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h.
    • (9) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
    • (10) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2h.
    • (11) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
