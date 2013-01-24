Home
    VitaShield IPS technology can naturally remove ultra fine particles as small as 0.02um and 99.97% common airborne allergens effectively over long term. Aerasense technology gives you reassurance by display real time indoor air quality. See all benefits

      Breath the difference

      with Vitashield IPS and Aerasense technology

      • Room size: up to 95m²
      • Removes UFP as small as 0.02um
      • Special Allergen mode
      • Pollen CADR*: 393
      Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

      Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

      The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA and AC filter is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.

      Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

      Special AL auto mode is more effective for allergen removal

      The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.

      Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

      Automatically monitors, reacts & purifies the air

      Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.

      Superior purification that can be applied to max. 95m² room

      Superior purification that can be applied to max. 95m² room

      Vitashield IPS with aerodynamics design and extra thick NanoProtect HEPA Filter boost clean air delivery to 393 m3/hr, that can be applied to up to 95m² room. It can effectively remove UFP particles as small as 0.02um* (more than 100 times smaller than PM2.5), removes 99.97%* common airborne allergens, 99.9% bacteria and some viruses such as H1N1*. It also provides you the assured protection from harmful gases like formaldehyde, toluene and TVOC.

      Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

      Real time PM2.5 feedback and 4 color AQI light

      The numerical PM2.5 indicator together with 4-step color ring feedback provides real time indoor air quality.

      Healthy air protect alert for filter life time with accuracy

      Healthy air protect alert for filter life time with accuracy

      With advanced AeraSense technology, the filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter not effective. So you are assured of healthy air always.

      Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

      Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

      Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

      Ultra silent under sleep mode with only 33db

      Ultra silent under sleep mode with only 33db

      Product turns down fan speed and noise level in silent mode for your comfortable night of sleep, lights on products can be turned off as you like.

      Long lifetime performance

      Long lifetime performance

      Sensor touch UI with big numerical display

      Sensor touch UI with big numerical display

      Large handle for easy carry around

      Large handle for easy carry around

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Air quality sensor(s)
        Aerasense Fine particle PM2.5 sensor
        Fan speed indicators
        Silent, Speed 1, 2, 3, Turbo
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Color(s)
        White

      • Performance

        Filters out PM2.5
        >99% (1h)  %
        CADR (cigarette smoke)
        393  m³/h
        Filters out bacteria
        99.99% (1h)  %

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Effective area
        up to 95  m²
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        60  W
        Sound level
        33-64  dB(A)
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Replacement

        AC filter
        FY3432
        HEPA filter
        FY3433

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        <0.5  W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard
            • 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
            • Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab

