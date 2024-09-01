Search terms

EN
AR
  • Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet. Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet. Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet.
    -{discount-value}

    PureProtect 3200 Series Smart Air Purifier

    AC3220/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet.

    Enjoy clean, safe air at home, now 50% quieter! Our double-fan design packs more power in a compact form, to purify even large spaces in minutes. With its sleek design, low energy use and smart app control, it fits perfectly into your home.

    See all benefits

    PureProtect 3200 Series Smart Air Purifier

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier

    Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet.

    Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

    • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
    • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    • 50% quieter purification
    Impressive power in smaller size

    Impressive power in smaller size

    Smaller size, bigger cleaning speed (1), thanks to its innovative double-fan design. With powerful filtration of 520 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle large spaces of up to 135m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20m2 in less than 6 minutes (3).

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Quiet, even at maximum power

    Quiet, even at maximum power

    Experience 50% less noise with SilentWings technology (1). Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 15 dB(A). Even at maximum speed, it’s quieter than normal conversation. (5)

    Captures 99.99% of allergens from dust, pollen or pets

    Captures 99.99% of allergens from dust, pollen or pets

    All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust mite, pollen, pet, or mold spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

    Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8), Staphylococcus bacteria (9), and 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 (10).

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    Traps smells and gas pollutants

    The Active Carbon layer captures odors and removes >95% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (11): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

    Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 36W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    AeraSense technology scans the air 1000x a second to detect pollutants and reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

    Pair your purifier with the Air+ app to track indoor and outdoor air quality and remotely control the device. Choose Auto+ mode in the app for AI technology that adapts to your routine, minimizing sound and energy use.

    Go to sleep and wake-up with fresh, clean air

    Go to sleep and wake-up with fresh, clean air

    Smart scheduling to fit your routine. Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wakeup time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed, and welcomes you with a cozy, warm night light.

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (12), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed. The accessory package (FY3200) contains both filters for the device.

    Designed for durability and sustainability

    Designed for durability and sustainability

    At Philips, we engineer our products to last. They undergo rigorous durability tests for continuous 24/7 operation. >30% of the plastic used in this product is recycled, to minimize our carbon footprint.

    Technical Specifications

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      36  W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <2  W

    • Maintenance

      Recommended filter change
      1 year
      Replacement filter
      FY3200/30
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Filtration layers

      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Air+ app
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices
      Voice control
      No
      Remote scheduling
      Yes (in app)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      52*28,5*28,5  mm
      Weight of product
      6,2  kg
      Color(s)
      Silver, Arctic White

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      520  m³/h
      Room size (NRCC)
      135 m2
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5, Temperature, Humidity
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      15  dB
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      47.5  dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Cord length
      1.8m
      Automatic display dimming
      Yes
      Child lock
      Yes
      Ambient night light
      Yes
      Manual fan speeds
      Yes (5 levels)

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • (1) vs. predecessor Philips AC3033 (CADR and noise)
    • (2) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
    • (3) Calculated: 48m3 room, CADR of 520m3/h
    • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA
    • (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m. Normal conversation: 60 dB.
    • (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
    • (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOL’s, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
    • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30-40min
    • (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
    • (10) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h.
    • (11) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.
    • (12) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.