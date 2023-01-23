Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
Philips 4K Ambilight TV that has it all.
Meet Philips Smart TV. This 4K Ambilight TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips 4K Ambilight TV that has it all.
Meet Philips Smart TV. This 4K Ambilight TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits
Philips 4K Ambilight TV that has it all.
Meet Philips Smart TV. This 4K Ambilight TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips 4K Ambilight TV that has it all.
Meet Philips Smart TV. This 4K Ambilight TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Display input resolution
Android TV
Processing
Smart TV Features
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Sound
Connectivity
Supported HDMI video features
Multimedia Applications
Dimensions
Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.