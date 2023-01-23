Search terms

LED

4K Ambilight TV

65PUT8808/56
Overall Rating / 5
  Philips 4K Ambilight TV that has it all.
    LED 4K Ambilight TV

    65PUT8808/56
    Philips 4K Ambilight TV that has it all.

    Meet Philips Smart TV. This 4K Ambilight TV will turn up the joy in your home! You get thrilling picture quality, all the apps you could want, and epic gaming. Plus, you can add a soundbar or speakers and build your perfect home cinema setu See all benefits

      Philips 4K Ambilight TV that has it all.

      4K Ambilight TV

      • 164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
      • P5 picture engine-120Hz
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • Google TV
      The one with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      The one with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3-sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • Game Mode
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Ambilight Aurora

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Wide Color Gamut 90% DCI/P3
        • HDR10+
        • Dolby Vision
        • CalMAN Ready
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576p-50Hz
        • 640x480-60Hz
        • 720p-50Hz,60Hz
        • 1920x1080p-24Hz,25Hz,30Hz,50Hz
        • ,60Hz,100Hz,120Hz.
        • 2560x1440-60Hz,120Hz
        • 3840x2160p-24Hz,25Hz,30Hz,50Hz
        • , 60Hz,100Hz,120Hz.

      • Android TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Memory size(Flash)
        32GB*
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • YouTube Music
        • Fitness App
        Gaming cloud
        • Geforce Now
        • Stadia

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Smart TV Features

        Remote Control
        with Voice
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Sound

        Codec
        • DTS:X
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.1
        Output power (RMS)
        40W
        Speaker configuration
        4x10W mid-high speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalization
        • Room Calibration

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported
        • Max 48Gbps data rate
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        EasyLink 2.0
        • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
          Proprietary HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
        • External setting via TV UI
          External sound bar setting via TV UI
        Other connections
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Headphone out

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • ALLM
        • HDMI VRR
        • Dolby Vision Game
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 ful bandwidth 48Gbps
        • upto 4K 120Hz
        HDMI 3/4
        HDMI 2.0
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HLG

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SSA
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        tbc  mm
        Box height
        tbc  mm
        Box width
        tbc  mm
        Set Depth
        83.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        281.0  mm
        Set Height
        844.0  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        905.0  mm
        Set Width
        1451.0  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1451.0  mm
        Product weight
        23.6  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        26.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        33.9  kg
        Wall mount dimensions
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Memory size (Flash) : 16G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
          • Google TV is the name of this device's soware experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
          • Google TV is the name of this device's soware experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.