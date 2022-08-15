2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PUT6784/56
4K UHD LED Smart TV
Bring the emotion into any room with the Philips TV that’s designed to fit right in. Picture quality is so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant. Ambilight sets the mood for movies, music, or gaming.
164 cm (65") Ambilight TV
HDR 10+
Pixel Precise Ultra HD
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mohammed mo
15/08/2022
Saudi Arabia
Recommend
............Best tv I have tried..................
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6700 series 55PUT6784 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2021-08-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6700 series 55PUT6784 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2021-08-14
alooy94
15/08/2020
United Arab Emirates
best experience
amazing TV specially the ambilight :) i love it a lot
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6700 series 55PUT6784 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6700 series 55PUT6784 4K UHD LED Smart TV
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.