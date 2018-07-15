Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Table top stand
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power. Capture the richness and liveliness of the content just as the creator intented. Get ready to enjoy brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.
Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.
Modern European Design is visible in the floating aluminium stands finished in dark silver matching the ultra-slim bezel.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.
SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, and more.
DTS HD optimizes sound processing by preserving the original sound content so that you can enjoy a better sound from your speakers with crystal-clear dialog.
