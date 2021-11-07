2 year warranty
Discontinued
65PUT6703/56
Ultra Slim 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Sit back and enjoy the rich quality of 4K UHD on a Smart TV that’s brilliantly easy to use. Access favourite content instantly with SAPHI. Pixel Precise Ultra HD makes everything look smooth and sharp. And Ambilight ties it all together.
164 cm (65")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Quad Core
DVB-T/T2
With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.
Modern European Design is visible in the floating aluminium stands finished in dark silver matching the ultra-slim bezel.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
3.4
of 5
5
Reviews
luimel
07/11/2021
United Arab Emirates
Great value for money!
3 HDMI Optical audio output Nice AMBILIGHT that follows video on TV! Smart TV works!
Pros
Great value 65” TV, LED ambilight! can be use aa audio player while screen is off
Cons
OS have no update this year (2021)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-11-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-11-07
Wahaj
24/09/2020
United Arab Emirates
Great value against money
I have been using this 65 inch model since 1 year. As of now, i never faced any problem. It runs youtube, netflix and amazon prime brilliantly. I hardly used its browser (but I believe a smart tv is not meant for browsing). It runs 4K utra HD videos available on you tube very well. Ambi light feature is unique in philips brands only. Mira cast works as well, but my opinion in sharing mobile screen with TV is very limited. It comes with HDMI MHL port, so better to use this to connect your mobile if you want full performance (never tried it). In all if you want to use smart tv for video streaming, then you can trust on this product. if you are technical geek, then you will never find a product with 100% satisfaction.
Pros
Budget, Speed is good, 4K videos run very well
Cons
Not really
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-09-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-09-24
SexyBanda
05/07/2020
United Arab Emirates
I don't know
The cheapest branded 65 inch 4k TV uhd with a new bezelless design
Pros
Cheap
Cons
Not android
This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-06-05
This review was made for 6700 series 65PUT6703 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-06-05
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.