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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    65BDL3051T/00

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    Discover a new level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

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    Discover a new level of interaction

    using the power of android

    • 65"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch
    Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

    Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

    A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

    Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

    With Android integrated into the touch display, you can work with the most dveloped OS on the planet, and save your own app directly into the display. This also means, for the built-in apps, like the browser, it's touch capable right out of the box. Just connect the power and you've got immediate interactivity. You can also use the built-in scheduler to daypart your apps and content based on the time of day. And, using the auto orientation feature, switching from portrait to landscape content is as simple as turning the display.

    Anti-glare glass with low optical parallax

    With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure color and great clarity.

    Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

    Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

    Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.

    With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a WiFI/bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine to machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      65  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.74 x 0.74 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 million
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Surface treatment
      Anti-Glare coating
      Panel technology
      VA

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Video input
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • HDMI (x2)
      • DVI-D
      • USB
      • VGA (via DVI)
      Audio input
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      • 3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • USB
      • micro SD
      • micro USB
      • mPCIe
      • OPS
      • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I
      • DVI
      • VGA (via (DVI)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (16/7)
      • Portrait (12/7)
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      Memory
      16GB eMMC

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      147 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
      Set Width
      1492.40  mm
      Product weight
      43.1  kg
      Set Height
      867.40  mm
      Set Depth
      99.8  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      58.76  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      34.15  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.93  inch
      Bezel width
      29.2 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      95  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      5 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PDF
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
      GPU
      ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
      Memory
      2GB DDR3
      Storage
      16GB EMMC

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • USB cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      Optional accessories
      • ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
      • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
      • Table top stand
      Stand
      BMO5922 (Optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • C-Tick
      • EnergyStar 7.0
      • GOST
      • BSMI

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      Infrared touch
      Touch points
      10 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • 5 mm tempered safety glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Anti-Reflective

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • USB cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
    • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
    • Optional accessories: Table top stand
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