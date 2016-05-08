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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    65BDL3010T/00

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    Discover a new level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, its high performance is matched by excellent reliability and functionality.

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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

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    Discover a new level of interaction

    with this multi touch LED display

    • 65"
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

    Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

    A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

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    CMND: Take control of your displays

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    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

    Anti-glare glass with low optical parallax

    With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure color and great clarity.

    AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

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    Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

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    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      65  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.74 x 0.74 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Surface treatment
      Anti-Glare coating
      Panel technology
      VA

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      • External speaker connector
      Video input
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • HDMI (x2)
      • DVI-D
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • USB
      • Component (BNC)
      • Composite (BNC)
      Audio input
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      • 3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • USB
      • OPS
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I
      • VGA (via DVI-D)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (16/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
      • LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      176 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz

    • Dimensions

      Smart Insert mount
      100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
      Set Width
      1492.40  mm
      Product weight
      43.1  kg
      Set Height
      867.40  mm
      Set Depth
      99.80  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      58.76  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      34.15  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.93  inch
      Bezel width
      29.2
      Product weight (lb)
      95  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • USB cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      Optional accessories
      • Table top stand
      • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Japanese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • UL/cUL
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • C-Tick
      • EnergyStar 7.0
      • EPEAT
      • FCC, Class B
      • GOST

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      Infrared touch
      Touch points
      10 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      • 5 mm tempered safety glass
      • Anti-Glare
      • Anti-Reflective

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • USB cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Optional accessories: Table top stand
    • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
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