4K Razor Slim OLED Smart TV

55OLED873/56
    The award winning Philips 55 inch OLED TV. Step up your entertainment experience with its powerful P5 Processing Engine delivering source perfection, sharpness, color, contrast and motion. See all benefits

    The award winning Philips 55 inch OLED TV. Step up your entertainment experience with its powerful P5 Processing Engine delivering source perfection, sharpness, color, contrast and motion. See all benefits

    The award winning Philips 55 inch OLED TV. Step up your entertainment experience with its powerful P5 Processing Engine delivering source perfection, sharpness, color, contrast and motion. See all benefits

    The award winning Philips 55 inch OLED TV. Step up your entertainment experience with its powerful P5 Processing Engine delivering source perfection, sharpness, color, contrast and motion. See all benefits

      with Ambilight 3-sided

      • 139 cm (55")
      • 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
      • Quad Core
      • DVB-T/T2
      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

      With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

      The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.

      OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

      OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.

      With a Philips OLED TV, every scene feels impressively real. Individual pixels can be dimmed or turned off, giving deeper blacks, vibrant colours, and astonishing contrast. Even details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. You also get a wider viewing angle and, thanks to the Philips processing engine, beautifully smooth motion.

      Certified UHD Premium. Feast your eyes.

      Certified UHD Premium. Feast your eyes.

      The Ultra HD Premium certification on your Philips OLED TV is the promise of an incredibly lifelike 4K UHD picture for the content you love. You'll be captivated by greater brightness and contrast, and a wider colour gamut that unlocks millions of subtle shades. The HDR content you watch will come to life with more realistic depth and detail.

      The ultimate in contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Perfect

      The ultimate in contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Perfect

      High Dynamic Range Perfect delivers a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness of your content. Enjoy brighter highlights, ultimate contrast and vivid colors just like the director intended.

      Dive deeper into the darkness with OLED TV Perfect Contrast

      Dive deeper into the darkness with OLED TV. Organic self emitting pixels achieve the deepest levels of black due to their unique ability to completely switch off - no light is emitted or passing through the pixel. This brings a huge range of contrast to your screen, bringing shades and colours to life in a way that LED TV technology cannot match.

      Hear every detail with DTS HD Premium Sound

      DTS HD Premium Suite delivers high-end audio processing for better sound from your speakers. Preserving the purity of the original content, you'll enjoy immersive sound, deep bass and crystal clear dialog without any fluctuations, clipping, or distortion.

      Philips Triple Ring technology for enhanced powerful sound

      With enhanced Philips Triple Ring technology, we have an even more powerful speaker movement in our subwoofers. More movement means more punch - so you will enjoy powerful sound even in our thin Philips TV design.

      Philips app gallery brings entertainment to you

      Philips app gallery is a wide-ranging collection of online apps that you can access as soon as your Smart TV is connected to the Internet. It’s that easy! Just switch on your TV, connect to the Internet and experience a whole new world of entertainment online.

      Smart TV: a whole new world to explore

      Discover a Smarter experience that lies beyond traditional TV. Rent and stream movies, videos or games from online video stores. Watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a growing selection of online apps..

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        3 sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • 4100 PPI

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom Client and Server
        • SimplyShare
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online Video Stores
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Youtube
        • Philips store
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop Smart Menu button
        • Onscreen Usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to Screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, Stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • TV Guide

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        30W
        Sound Features
        Triple ring technology
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Sound
        • Smart Sound
        • DTS-HD Premium Sound
          DTS-HD Premium Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Wireless connections
        • Dual Band
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 integrated
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        • Antenna IEC75
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.2
        Yes on all HDMI

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @30Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @30Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1400  mm
        Box height
        880  mm
        Box depth
        190  mm
        Set Width
        1230  mm
        Set Height
        715  mm
        Set Depth
        47.5  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1230  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        768.6  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        227.5  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm
        Product weight
        16.81  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        17.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        24.5  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand

      • 2 x AA Batteries
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Please be informed that your HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via Streaming and USB only.
          • Netflix movie programs are only available via your content provider set top box (not available on your TV). Please approach your content provider for Netflix subscription.
