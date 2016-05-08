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    Professional TV

    55HFL7011T/12

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, sexier, faster Professional TV. Catch their eye with Ambilight, speed up the interaction with Android™, and enjoy state of the art connectivity and remote management features.

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    Professional TV

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    Chasing innovation

    powered by Android™ and Ambilight

    • 55" Signature
    • powered by Android™
    • 4K Ultra HD
    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

    Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

    Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

    Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

    CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

    CMND & Control: effortless maintenance of your TV's

    CMND & Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TV's from a central location, without having to visit any rooms. Update andmanage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

    CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

    CMND & Create: Show the information you want, when you want

    CMND & Create allows you to provide the information you want, when you want. The content management module of CMND, it allows for easy creation and distribution of interactive, branded hotel web pages. Tailor your TV's to give guests the most up to date information with the latest developments in your hotel, all in real time.

    4K UltraHD: a stunning, vibrant viewing experience awaits

    An ultra clear, stunning viewing experience awaits with 4K UltraHD. Featuring an astounding level of clarity, vibrant colors, and four times the resolution of Full HD, it’s truly a window into a new world.

    Ambilight: an immersive, eye catching viewing experience

    This patented Philips technology makes your screen seem wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by projecting a soft ambient glow from the sides of the TV screen onto the surrounding wall. The color automatically adjusts to match the TV picture. Thanks to a wall-adaptive function, the color of the light is perfectly aligned with the TV picture, regardless of the wall color. Customize your Ambilight experience by adapting the Ambilight settings to your preference.

    Android: a faster, richer, more enjoyable TV experience

    With Android on your Professional TV you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications, and so much more. There's an easy to navigate menu with direct links to your favorite apps.

    AppControl to add, sort, and delete apps with minimal effort

    App control ensures your TVs get the apps you want. With the ability to add, delete, and sort apps, plus the ability to configure apps to specific rooms, it’s a truly personalized guest experience that you can control from a centralized location, without having to enter the room. For ease of use and security, load your custom app on our private, cloud based server and be secure in the fact that only you can access it.

    Advanced apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

    Advanced apps consist of an ever growing library of applications. With the power of Android, apps run smoother, faster, and are more advanced than ever. Tailored for hospitality, guest information is securely deleted after use and access to illegal content that can harm your business is prevented.

    Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

    Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      55  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      139  cm
      Display
      4K Ultra HD LED
      Panel resolution
      3840x2160p
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Picture enhancement
      • Pixel Precise UltraHD
      • Perfect Natural Motion
      • 800 Hz Perfect Motion Rate
      • Micro Dimming Pro
      Viewing angle
      178º (H) / 178º (V)
      Wide Color Gamut display
      85% NTSC Colour Gamut

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Tuner
      • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      • T2 HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
      USB, LAN
      • HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
      • Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      HDMI 1/2
      Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
      HDMI 3/4
      Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      • HEVC UHD (up to 2160p60)
      Video Playback
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      Analog TV
      PAL
      IP Playback
      • Multicast
      • Unicast

    • Android TV

      OS
      Android™ 5.1 (Lollipop)
      Memory size(Flash)
      16GB*

    • Features

      Ease of use
      • Picture Style
      • Sound Style
      Digital services
      • 8d EPG
      • Now&Next
      • MHEG
      • Teletext
      • HbbTV
      • Subtitles
      Local control
      Joystick

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Joystick Control Lock
      • Menu lock
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Volume limitation
      Prison mode
      • high security mode
      • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
      Timer
      • Sleep Timer
      • Wake Up Alarm
      Switch On control
      • Channel
      • Feature
      • Picture Format
      • Volume
      • Picture Style
      Anti-Theft
      • Battery Anti-theft Protection
      • Kensington Lock
      Power control
      • Auto Power ON
      • Green/fast startup
      • WoLAN
      • WoWLAN
      Apps
      • AppControl
      • Cloud-based Apps
      • Android Apps
      • Philips TV Remote App
      Your brand
      • SmartInfo
      • Welcome Logo
      • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
      • IPTV System
      • Custom Apps
      • Location Name (Geonames ID)
      Clock
      • Clock in Standby Mode
      • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
      • On-screen Clock
      SmartInfo
      • HTML5 Browser
      • Interactive Templates
      Cloning and Firmware update
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      • Via USB/RF/IP
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • Real-time TV Status (IP)
      • Remote Management over IP/RF
      • CMND&Create
      • TV Group management
      Control
      • Block Automatic Channel Update
      • Serial Xpress Protocol
      • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
      Integrated services
      5 Day Weather Forecast
      Interactive DRM
      • VSecure
      • Playready Smoothstreaming
      • Securemedia
      Revenue generation
      MyChoice
      Languages
      Guest language control
      Remote Control
      • Cable Strap Ready
      • Low Battery Detection
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      Channels
      • Combined List
      • Themed lists

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Healthcare RC compatible
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • Headphone out
      • Independent main speaker mute
      Safety
      • Double isolation class II
      • Flame retardant

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • HEVC
      • VP9
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • SMI
      • SSA SUB
      • TXT
      • ASS
      Picture formats supported
      JPG

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      45  W
      Bathroom speaker out
      1.5W Mono 8Ohm
      Speakers
      • 2.1
      • Front + Back Firing
      Sound Features
      • DTS Premium Sound
      • DTS Studio Sound
      • AVL
      • Incredible surround
      • Dynamic Bass
      • Dolby MS10

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.4W
      Energy Label Class
      A
      Eu Energy Label power
      97  W
      Power Saving Features
      Eco mode
      Annual energy consumption
      141  kW·h

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Tabletop Swivel stand
      • 2x AAA batteries
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      • Power Cord
      • Remote Control 22AV1505B/12
      Optional
      • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
      • Setup RC 22AV9573A
      • Bluetooth RC 22AV1507A/12

    • Wireless Connectivity

      Wireless LAN
      802.11 ac
      Bluetooth
      • 4.0
      • Wireless Audio (Headphone)
      Wifi-Direct
      • DirectShare
      • Miracast

    • Connectivity Bottom

      HDMI1
      HDMI 2.0
      Antenna
      IEC-75
      HDMI2
      HDMI 2.0
      Digital Audio out
      Optical
      USB1
      USB 2.0
      Ethernet (LAN)
      RJ-45

    • Connectivity Side

      USB2
      USB 2.0
      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.3.2
      USB3
      USB 3.0
      HDMI3
      HDMI 1.4
      HDMI4
      HDMI 1.4 (MHL 2.0)
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack

    • Connectivity Rear

      Scart
      • RGB
      • CVBS
      Bathroom speaker out
      Mini-Jack
      Component
      YPbPr + L/R cinch
      DVI audio in
      Mini-Jack
      External power
      • 12V/15W
      • Mini-Jack
      External Control
      RJ-48

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      RJ48
      • IR-In/Out
      • Serial Xpress interface
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through
      • system audio control
      HDMI
      • ARC (all ports)
      • DVI (all ports)
      • MHL 2.0 (HDMI4)

    • Design

      Colour
      Dark Grey
      Features
      • Aluminum bezel
      • Ambilight 3-Sided

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1233  mm
      Set Height
      740  mm
      Set Depth
      20/40/45  mm
      Product weight
      21,5  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      1233  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      788  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      205  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      25,5  kg
      Wall mount compatible
      • 200 x 200 mm
      • M6

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Warranty leaflet
    • Power cord
    • Table top stand
    Badge-D2C

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    • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
    • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
    • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
    • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
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