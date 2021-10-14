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Discontinued

Monitor4K HDR display with Ambiglow

559M1RYV/89

2.5

| (2) Reviews

1 award

Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

For true console gaming enthusiasts, the Designed for Xbox Momentum display delivers a new era of gaming. Level-up with sound by audio experts Bowers & Wilkins and new Ambiglow lighting for deeper immersion and overall gaming awesomeness.

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Optimized performance for next-gen console gaming

  • Designed for Xbox

  • Momentum

  • 55" (139.7 cm)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

Designed for Xbox for the optimal gaming experience

Unleash your console gaming. We partnered with the Xbox team to develop this Designed for Xbox display that is validated to deliver the optimal Xbox Series X visual performance the moment you plug it in.

Smooth console gaming at 4K / 120Hz

Smooth console gaming at 4K / 120Hz

Game with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate when you connect your Xbox Series X & other next-gen consoles via one of multiple HDMI 2.1 connections. A faster refresh rate ensures less skipped frames, showing enemy movement in ultra-clear, smooth motion to easily target them.

4K / 144Hz PC gaming on the big screen

4K / 144Hz PC gaming on the big screen

PC gamers who demand a true 4K gaming experience with the fastest refresh rate of 144Hz can now enjoy even smoother performance with the included connections.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
1

14/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

2021 Philips momentum gaming monitor

For me personally i bought this gaming monitor solely to play with my Xbox series x as i have stated in the positives it has great low response time,vrr and alm support,great picture colour accuracy,3 HDMI 2.1 ports,but it definitely does have it's negatives also for example really bad blooming with dark content both in gaming and movie watching,no earc support is really disappointing even though it already has a good sound bar on the monitor,the standby mode is so annoying and doesn't seem to be able to be switched off or changed anywhere,as soon as the monitor doesn't detect any signal even with my Xbox or pc both switched on ? it flashes up on screen no signal detected entering standby mode then takes it upon itself to switch the monitor completely off ? This is so annoying and needs fixed asap,the remote that comes with the monitor also has a mind of its own at times it works fine but quite often it becomes unresponsive and delayed when pressing the buttons,lastly the uniformity of my monitor was ok but unfortunately i have a big dead pixel on the left hand side of my screen which is very noticeable and distracting when veiwing or using dark content i have included a photo here showing the problem s.

Pros

Low response time,Great picture colours,3 HDMI 2.1 ports,vrr and alm support for next generation gaming,good sound

Cons

Remote can be unresponsive and delayed alot of times,Cant turn off standby which gets really annoying when no signal is detected it just switches off completely,Bad blooming when playing dark games or watching dark movies,No earc support,ambiglow is a real disappointment compared to ambi light,

This review was made for Monitor 559M1RYV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2020-09-14

This review was made for Monitor 559M1RYV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2020-09-14

05/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for gaming but do not get if you intend to..

If you intend to replace your living room TV with this device, check first with your satellite or cable provider if they use HLG. This monitor does not support HLG, Sky UK use HLG and had I known this upfront I would not have purchased this device. Philips support have no intention of releasing a firmware update to resolve this gap. There is a significant halo when there is a predominantly black/dark background with lighter colours.

Pros

It is big

Cons

Cannot replace living room TV

This review was made for Monitor 559M1RYV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2022-01-05

This review was made for Monitor 559M1RYV 4K HDR display with Ambiglow

Date of Use 2022-01-05

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Disclaimers

  1. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  2. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  3. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  4. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  5. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  6. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  7. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  8. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  9. The monitor may look different from feature images.