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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

LED4K UHD LED Android TV

50PUT7406/56

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.

If it's a movie today, shows and games tomorrow, and sports on the weekend-this Philips 4K smart TV will always give you a vibrant picture. You get cinematic vision and sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and seamless Android smarts.

See all benefits

4K HDR Android TV

Smart looks. Smart operation. Vibrant picture.

  • Dolby Atmos sound

  • Major HDR formats supported

  • 126 cm (50") Android TV

Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

Simply smart. Android TV.

Simply smart. Android TV.

Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
1

11/08/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

GREAT PRODUCT

GREAT PRODUCT, SOUND AND SCREEN IS VERY GOOD THANKS

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LED 55PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV

Date of Use 2023-04-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LED 55PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV

Date of Use 2023-04-10

18/07/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Verified buyer

MET EXPCTATION, VIVID COLOR

VIVID SCREEN COLOR, BUT REMORE IS A BIT SLOW ON CONTROL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LED 55PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV

Date of Use 2023-06-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LED 55PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV

Date of Use 2023-06-18

14/04/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Verified buyer

Very satisfied with the results

The resolution and result is very good and impressive.

This review was made for LED 65PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV

Date of Use 2023-03-14

This review was made for LED 65PUT7406 4K UHD LED Android TV

Date of Use 2023-03-14

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  4. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  5. Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.

  6. Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.

  7. Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com

  8. Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.