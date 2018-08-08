ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

4000 seriesFull HD Ultra Slim LED TV

43PFT4002/56

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Full HD TV

The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home.

See all benefits

With Digital Crystal Clear

Full HD TV

  • 108 cm (43")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/T2

Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

PC Input lets you use your TV as a PC monitor

Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

08/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautifully crafted Television

So easy to install. Up and running in just five minutes. Simply fantastic.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

08/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Beautifully crafted Television

So easy to install. Up and running in just five minutes. Simply fantastic.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

16/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very capable good all rounder

Very easy to use and navigate through the settings and menu, but as with all thin framed TVs, the speakers are just not up to the job. Soundbar recommended. Could do with additional tone/equalizer settings for a more personalised set up but run it through a decent speaker/soundbar or hi-fi and its more than adequate. Easy to achieve a good picture from the start, minimal settings helps and the options available are just what you need(some have unnecessary options that just never get used) Very satisfied with this choice and recommend this highly!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.