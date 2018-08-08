2 year warranty
Discontinued
43PFT4002/56
Full HD TV
The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home.
108 cm (43")
Full HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.
Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.
4.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Martin313
08/08/2018
United Kingdom
Beautifully crafted Television
So easy to install. Up and running in just five minutes. Simply fantastic.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Ray1949
08/08/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Beautifully crafted Television
So easy to install. Up and running in just five minutes. Simply fantastic.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Happyviewer1
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Very capable good all rounder
Very easy to use and navigate through the settings and menu, but as with all thin framed TVs, the speakers are just not up to the job. Soundbar recommended. Could do with additional tone/equalizer settings for a more personalised set up but run it through a decent speaker/soundbar or hi-fi and its more than adequate. Easy to achieve a good picture from the start, minimal settings helps and the options available are just what you need(some have unnecessary options that just never get used) Very satisfied with this choice and recommend this highly!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 43PFT4002 Full HD Ultra-Slim LED TV
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.