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    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    43BDL4050D/11

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions.

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    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

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    Chasing innovation

    powered by Android

    • 43"
    • Powered by Android
    • 450cd/m²
    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

    Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

    Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud

    Connect and control your content via the cloud

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists

    Enhance your connectivity with an integrated mPCIe slot.

    With an integrated PCI slot, you can connect a WiFI/bluetooth or 4G LTE module, allowing for even greater communication with the display. Machine to machine communication is also enhanced, with numerous configurations available for customers to use, such as the ability to expand product features or signal-handling capability.

    Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

    WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

    Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

    Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      107.95  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      42.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.49 x 0.49 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      450  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.77 million
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1100:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      12  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Operating system
      Android 4.4.4

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • HDMI (x2)
      • DVI-D
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • micro SD
      • micro USB
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • DVI
      • VGA
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      • Carrying handles
      • G sensor
      Network controllable
      • RJ45
      • RS232
      • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      Memory
      16GB eMMC

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      59 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      965.00mm  mm
      Product weight
      10.7  kg
      Set Height
      559.30  mm
      Set Depth
      45.50  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      37.99  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      22.02  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      1.79  inch
      Bezel width
      9.6 mm (T/L/R), 15.7 mm (B)
      Product weight (lb)
      23.59  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • 3GP
      • AVI
      • FLV
      • MKV
      • MOV
      • MP4
      • TS
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PDF
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • MP3
      • WMA
      • M4A
      • MP1
      • MP2

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
      GPU
      ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
      Memory
      2GB DDR3
      Storage
      16GB EMMC

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • VGA cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Edge alignment plates
      Included Accessories
      • DVI-VGA adapter
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Thumb Screw (x8)
      Stand
      Universal Stand (Large Size) (Optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Italian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      Warranty
      3 year send-back warranty or warranty replacement shipment (Do not include removing and installing the display.)
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • C-Tick
      • RoHS
      • GOST
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • J-Moss
      • PSE
      • VCCI

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • RS232 cable
    • VGA cable
    • AC Power Cord
    • Edge alignment plates
    Badge-D2C

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