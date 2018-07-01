All your connections through one USB-C cable

The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with features a slim and reversible connector and offers easy one-cable-docking. With USB 3.1 you get the fastest data speeds, 20 times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer data from a HDD to your PC faster than ever. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. Additionally, USB-C with power delivery, can even enable you to power and charge your notebook from the monitor, eliminating the need for extra power cables.