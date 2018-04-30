Search terms

    The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 3000 series HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home. See all benefits

    The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 3000 series HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home. See all benefits

    The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 3000 series HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home. See all benefits

    The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 3000 series HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home. See all benefits

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

      For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED HD TV
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Digital Crystal Clear
        • 200 PPI

      • Smart Interaction

        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Teletext
        1000 page Smart Text
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Zoom 1
        • Zoom 2
        • 4:3
        • Widescreen

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        12W
        Sound Enhancement
        Auto Volume Leveller

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        2
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of USBs
        1
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Audio L/R in
        • PC-in VGA + Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SRT
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1366x768p
        Computer inputs
        up to 1366x768 @ 60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Analog TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W
        Off mode power consumption
        < 0.5  W
        Power Saving Features
        Auto switch-off timer

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        128  mm
        Box height
        514  mm
        Box width
        828  mm
        Set Depth
        71  mm
        Set Height
        430  mm
        Set Width
        730  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        193  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        472  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        730  mm
        Product weight
        3.6  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        4  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        100 x 100 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        4.9  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide

