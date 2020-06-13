2 year warranty
Discontinued
328E9FJAB/00
Stunning color, ultimate immersion
Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning crystal-clear QHD image quality. Ultra wide-color gives color quality that brings your images alive!
E Line
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Braid
13/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Better Example!
After much searching and reviewing, I chose this product. Philips is a good reliable brand. I use this monotor for graphics/home theatre and work station use. As such, it is a good compromise at a very good price. Visual performance is very good.
Pros
Very good contrast range. Blacks are very black! 75Hz enhanced refresh rate is good. 60 Hz is it's native refresh rate though.
Cons
Slight shift in contrast when viewed from the side. To be expected. Does not affect normal viewing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E9FJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-05-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 328E9FJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-05-13
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
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The monitor may look different from feature images.