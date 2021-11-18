2 year warranty
Discontinued
278E9QJAB/00
Stunning color, ultimate immersion
Experience real immersion with Philips Curved monitors. The 27" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra wide-color tech gives color quality that brings your images alive!
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
3.8
of 5
12
Reviews
Jordon8636
18/11/2021
United Kingdom
Perfect monitor
Works great, and screen is crisp. The speakers are good, and sharp. I bought a second
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
edddddd
02/10/2021
United Kingdom
Love it
I've had this for a couple of years now. It gives a good, reliable picture and provides good video. And it looks great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-10-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E9QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-10-02
The Earl
24/02/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product
This is a really good screen and ideal for everyday computer use. Not tried it for gaming yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E9QJAB LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2020-01-24
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.