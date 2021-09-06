Search terms

EN
AR

LCD monitor with USB-C

273B9/89
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simplify your connections Simplify your connections Simplify your connections
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor with USB-C

    273B9/89
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simplify your connections

    The Philips B line monitor with USB-C docking replaces cable clutter. View Full HD image and re-charge your laptop, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. SmartErgo base, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes. See all benefits

    LCD monitor with USB-C

    Simplify your connections

    The Philips B line monitor with USB-C docking replaces cable clutter. View Full HD image and re-charge your laptop, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. SmartErgo base, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes. See all benefits

    Simplify your connections

    The Philips B line monitor with USB-C docking replaces cable clutter. View Full HD image and re-charge your laptop, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. SmartErgo base, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes. See all benefits

    LCD monitor with USB-C

    Simplify your connections

    The Philips B line monitor with USB-C docking replaces cable clutter. View Full HD image and re-charge your laptop, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. SmartErgo base, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Office monitors

      Simplify your connections

      with USB-C docking monitor

      • B Line
      • 27" (68.6 cm)
      • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

      This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

      IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

      IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

      IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

      The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base's people-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments position the monitor for maximum comfort that can ease the physical strains of a long workday; cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

      PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

      PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

      Power and re-charge compatible notebook from the monitor

      This monitor features a built in USB-C connector which meets USB Power Delivery standard. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can now power up and or re-charge your compatible* Notebook directly from the Monitor using a single USB-C cable.

      Designed to meet environmental standards

      Designed for sustainability, and reduced operating costs, this monitor meets environmental standards. Such as: ENERGY STAR, EPEAT, TCO Certified. For more information on certification, please visit: ENERGY STAR: https://www.energystar.gov/ EPEAT: https://www.epeat.net/ TCO Certified: https://tcocertified.com/

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        IPS technology
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        27 inch / 68.6 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        597.888 (H) x 336.312 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Maximum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
        Pixel Density
        82 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        SmartContrast
        50,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        16.7M
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 76%*, sRGB 98%*
        Scanning Frequency
        30 - 85 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        EasyRead
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        VGA (Analog), DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 65W)
        HDCP
        HDCP 1.4 (DP/HDMI/USB-C)
        USB:
        USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • USB

        USB-C
        Reversible plug connector
        Super speed
        Data and Video transfer
        DP
        Built-in DisplayPort Alt mode
        Power delivery
        USB PD version 3.0
        USB-C max. power delivery
        Up to 65W (5V/3A; 9V/3A; 10V/3A; 12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/3.25A)

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        2 W x 2
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • Input
        • PowerSensor
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        Control software
        SmartControl
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Height adjustment
        150  mm
        Pivot
        -/+ 90 degree
        Swivel
        -/+ 175  degree
        Tilt
        -5 ~ 30  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        13.5 W (typ.)
        On mode
        16.5 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 8.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        Zero watts with Zero switch
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand(max height)
        614 x 558 x 224  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        614 x 372 x 61  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        690 x 462 x 250  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        7.03  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        4.59  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        9.30  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF (demonstrated)
        70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • PowerSensor
        • EnergyStar 8.0
        • EPEAT*
        • TCO Certified Edge
        • WEEE
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Post consumer recycled plastic
        85%
        Specific Substances
        • PVC / BFR free housing
        • Mercury free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • SEMKO
        • CU-EAC
        • TUV/GS
        • TUV Ergo
        • UKRAINIAN
        • ICES-003
        • PSE
        • MEPS
        • RCM
        • VCCI
        • PSB
        • CB

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • The maximum resolution works for either HDMI, DP or USB-C input.
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
          • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
          • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
          • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.