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LCD monitor with USB-C

273B9/89

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Simplify your connections

The Philips B line monitor with USB-C docking replaces cable clutter. View Full HD image and re-charge your laptop, all at the same time with a single USB-C cable. SmartErgo base, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.

See all benefits

with USB-C docking monitor

Simplify your connections

  • B Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

Power and re-charge compatible notebook from the monitor

This monitor features a built in USB-C connector which meets USB Power Delivery standard. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can now power up and or re-charge your compatible* Notebook directly from the Monitor using a single USB-C cable.

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

26/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic Monitor !

great picture and features and the power sensor is a great idea. I wish i had bought 2 while they were still available

Pros

4 video inputs with sound and a usb 3 Hub built in that you can use for charging and adjustable stand

Cons

the sound might not be Hifi but then its primarily a monitor - not a real problem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 252B9 LCD monitor with PowerSensor

Date of Use 2021-05-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 252B9 LCD monitor with PowerSensor

Date of Use 2021-05-26

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.

  7. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  8. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  9. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  10. The monitor may look different from feature images.