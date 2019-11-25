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2 year warranty

All series

LCD monitor with USB-C

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LCD monitor with USB-C

273B9/89

LCD monitor with USB-C

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Software & drivers

Drivers Windows 8

  • version: 273B9
  • ZIP file, 11.1 kB
  • 25 November 2019

Drivers Windows 7

  • version: 273B9
  • ZIP file, 11.1 kB
  • 25 November 2019

Manuals & Documentation

TCO Certified Notice

  • PDF file, 291.7 kB
  • 13 June 2023

Quick Start Guide - English

  • PDF file, 4.6 MB
  • 26 March 2026

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