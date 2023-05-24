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  • Energy Label Europe E
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Discontinued

LCD monitor

271B8QJEB/00

3.7

| (3) Reviews

Clear image, efficient performance

Get your best work done with the Philips 27" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height-adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.

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for maximum productivity

Clear image, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
2
1

24/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

wowzers!

[Employee of philipsglobal] such a w product, very cool, i am typing from freds dungeon. send help

Pros

everything

Cons

no rizz

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-04-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-04-24

14/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound quality

Attractive soundbar capable of dynamic sound. Glitchy hdmi arc connection which works with my Philip's tv as and when it wants at times. Punch and timing of sound could be tighter. Subwoofer is bigger than it needs to be. Software fixes required to address hdmi arc issue reliability.

Pros

Dolby atmos support, attractive soundbar, easy to use, dynamic sound, nice remote

Cons

Glitchy hdmi arc connection, sound could be puncher for atmos and better timed, subwoofer bigger than it should be.

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2019-10-14

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2019-10-14

23/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

B5 is better than the b8

I'm the happy owner of a fidelio b5, Philips have done a great job with this sound bar and when I sore the b8 coming out I had to buy one to see if it matched up to the b5, I'm sad to say that the reproduction of sound was no where near as good as the b5, I must stress that when I tried the b8 it was playing through atoms as there is no available content yet, I have now sent back the b8 , I will stick to the b5

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.