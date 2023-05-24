2 year warranty
Discontinued
271B8QJEB/00
Clear image, efficient performance
Get your best work done with the Philips 27" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height-adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.
B Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
fredthegoat
24/05/2023
United Kingdom
Philips employee
wowzers!
[Employee of philipsglobal] such a w product, very cool, i am typing from freds dungeon. send help
Pros
everything
Cons
no rizz
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-04-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-04-24
Babyfacelad
14/04/2020
United Kingdom
Good sound quality
Attractive soundbar capable of dynamic sound. Glitchy hdmi arc connection which works with my Philip's tv as and when it wants at times. Punch and timing of sound could be tighter. Subwoofer is bigger than it needs to be. Software fixes required to address hdmi arc issue reliability.
Pros
Dolby atmos support, attractive soundbar, easy to use, dynamic sound, nice remote
Cons
Glitchy hdmi arc connection, sound could be puncher for atmos and better timed, subwoofer bigger than it should be.
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2019-10-14
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2019-10-14
Jules1990
23/12/2016
United Kingdom
B5 is better than the b8
I'm the happy owner of a fidelio b5, Philips have done a great job with this sound bar and when I sore the b8 coming out I had to buy one to see if it matched up to the b5, I'm sad to say that the reproduction of sound was no where near as good as the b5, I must stress that when I tried the b8 it was playing through atoms as there is no available content yet, I have now sent back the b8 , I will stick to the b5
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
The monitor may look different from feature images.