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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

234E5QHAB/01

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to connect your Smartphone.

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with Ultra Narrow Bezel, MHL

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

  • Ultra Narrow Bezel

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

  • MHL

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Optional MHL cable allows for HD video audio playback

MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  2. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  3. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.