LCD monitor with LED backlight

200V4LAB2/56
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
    Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

      Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

      with stereo speakers

      • V Line
      • 20 (19.5" / 49.5 cm diag.)
      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      LED technology for vivid colors

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Powerful sound with 2x2 watts RMS speakers

      Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built in speakers not only sound great, but also helps you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        19.5 inch / 49.5 cm
        Effective viewing area
        432.00 (H) x 239.76 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1600 x 900 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Brightness (max.)
        200  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        600:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.32 x 0.31 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 90º (H) / 65º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analog )
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        PC audio-in

      • Convenience

        Built-in Audio
        2.0Wx2
        User convenience
        • Auto/Down
        • Brightness/Back
        • Menu/OK
        • Power On/Off
        • Volume/Up
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 8/7/XP

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        16 W (typ.), 19 W (max.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W
        Off mode
        0.5 W
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        479 x 369 x 201  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        479 x 299 x 48  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        567 x 372 x 124  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.72  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.39  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        3.83  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • Energy Star
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • EAC
        • SEMKO
        • TCO Certified
        • UL/cUL
        • BSMI
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • WEEE
        • CECP

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Glossy (front bezel) /Texture (rear cover)

