SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
Series 7000
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver Series 7000, S7930/16
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.
SkinGlide Rings
GentlePrecision Blades
BeardAdapt Sensor
Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.
Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimizing tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on a 3-day stubble.
Shave off even dense beard areas efficiently. The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed.
Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. The plan is co-developed with dermatologists and gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app. Shave-by-shave, the app tracks your progress and adjusts the advice for the best skin results.
Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go.
The Philips S7000 shaver comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming and a travel pouch.
Shaver series 7000
S7930/16
Wet and dry electric shaver
Contour adaptability for capturing hard to get hair
Shaving System
Performance
Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
Ease of use: Wet & dry
Battery: Usage / charging time
100% Washable
Also includes
