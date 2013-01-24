Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Garment Steamers
Portable & Quick
Convenient & Efficient

Powerful & Professional

    Professional results on your clothes

    Advanced standing steamers

    ProTouch 2-in-1
    Garment steamer

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — even delicates — with the power of steam. Our innovative ErgoFit board that tilts to give you just the right angle for professional results on any part of every garment. PureSteam technology automatically descales as you steam to ensure powerful, reliable steaming for years to come.   
    GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
    Pure Steam
    Powerful, deep-penetrating steam with up to 3-bar pump pressure and 90 g/min steam boost.
    Ergo fit board
    ErgoFit board gives support for crisp results on cuffs, collars and more.
    Steamboost
    5 steam settings are controlled on the handle for different fabrics.
    Auto descaling
    Automatic descaling with PureSteam technology.

    Why a standing steamer?

    A standing clothes steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.
    Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. Standing steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.

    What do other users say

    Be the first to review this item

    Deep-penetrating steam

    Deep-penetrating steam


    Our innovative PureSteam technology uses up to 3-bar pump pressure to deliver powerful steam that penetrates deeply and removes creases in just a few quick strokes. Steam bursts of up to 90 g/min handle tough creases with ease.
    Extra support for crisp results

    Extra support for crisp results

     

    Our built-in ErgoFit board provides a flat surface when you need that extra support. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for crisp results on cuffs, collars or stubborn creases. Shaped to fit the shoulders of your garments, it can be tilted by 30° for convenience.
    Choose from 5 steamer settings

    Choose from 5 steam settings

     

    Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from on the handle, you'll always have the right amount — even for thicker fabrics and tough creases.
    No descaling needed

    No descaling required

     

    When scale builds up, you can lose steam power. Our PureSteam technology automatically collects scale as it works. So you have powerful steam performance for years to come.

    Find the best clothes steamer for you

    ProTouch

    EasyTouch Plus

    ProTouch

    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    ClearTouch Essence

    ClearTouch Essence

    ClearTouch Essence

    Garment Steamer
    Compare features
    ClearTouch

    ClearTouch Air

    ClearTouch

    Garment Steamer
    Compare features
    ProTouch 2-in-1

    ProTouch 2-in-1

    ProTouch 2-in-1

    Garment Steamer
    Compare features

    Power
    • 1600W
    • 2000W
    • 2200W
    • 2200W

    Continuous steam
    • 32 g/min
    • 40 g/min
    • 42 g/min
    • 45 g/min

    Steam settings
    • 5
    • 1
    • 3 incl. ECO
    • 5

    Support accessory
    • StyleBoard
    • -
    • -
    • Tiltable ErgoFit board

    Water tank capacity
    • 1.6L
    • 1.2L
    • 1.2L
    • 2L

    Special Technology
    • -
    • MyEssence
    • Hang&Lock
    • AirStretch technology
    • Hang&Lock
    • Smartflow heated plate
    • ShoulderFit hanger
    • PureSteam technology
    • Hang&Lock
    • Steam control from handle
    • 90 g Steam boost
    • Auto steam stop
    • Auto shut off

    Calc Management
    • Easy rinse de-calc
    • Easy rinse de-calc
    • Easy rinse de-calc
    • Easy rinse de-calc

    Buy ProTouch 2-in-1

    GC442/67 Handheld Steamer