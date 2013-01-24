Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Handblender

Philips ProMix hand blender  
Ultimate power, Endless meal variety

Handblender

ProMix Hand blender HR1673

SpeedTouch technology and Turbo boost for seamless power control and great results on any recipe or ingredient
Ergonomic grip for maximum control of power and easy handling
Multiple easy click accessories for blending, whisking, chopping and more

SpeedTouch technology

 

As you squeeze, the power increases – seamlessly.

For smooth blending and great results on any recipe or type of ingredients, at the touch of a button.

Powerful 800W motor

 

Reliable and strong for quick blending action and driving of your hand blender accessories. Thanks to its block-safe feature, it will not overheat.

ProMix design

 

Uniquely designed blending bar with advanced technology that creates the optimal food flow, for faster and smoother blending.

Choose the best ProMix Hand blender for you

Healthy homemade meals made easy<br/>starting from

ProMix Daily

Healthy homemade meals made easy
starting from

Perfect for soups, purees & shakes
HR1627_01
Compare features
Optimized control for speedy meal preparation<br/>starting from

ProMix Viva

Optimized control for speedy meal preparation
starting from

Blend, whisk, mach, chop & more
HR1337_01
Compare features

Features
  • ProMix technology for optimum blending
  • Stainless Steel blades
  • 2 button release for easy cleaning
  • ProMix technology for optimum blending
  • Stainless Steel blades
  • Single button release for easy accessory change

Power
  • 550W motor
  • 700W motor

Speed Setting
  • 1 optimal speed setting
  • SpeedTouch Technology for seamless speed control

Versaltility
  • 5 Accessories
  • 32 functions
  • 5 Accessories
  • 32 functions

Ease of Use
  • Slim-grip to fit any hand
  • Ergonomic rubber grip
See all products

Accessories

whisk

Whisk 

This single whisk is ideal for making mayonnaise, whipping cream, whisking eggs and more, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
Buy now
Compact chopper

Compact Chopper

Prepare delicious homemade pesto and sauces. Also perfect for chopping herbs or small amounts of food, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
Buy now
Double mixer

Double Mixer

Simply click onto your Philips Avance ProMix hand blender to make smooth batters, for delicious homemade cakes, light, soft cupcakes and fluffy pastries, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
Buy now
XL chopper

XL Chopper

At 1000ml, you can prepare larger amounts of food, including chopped fruits and vegetables as well as freshly ground meats, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
Buy now
Potato masher

Potato Masher

Quickly mashes potatoes – and lets you make silky vegetable purees, baby food and other dishes, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
Buy now
Handblender

Compatible with Avance SpeedTouch HR167X series

Food processor

Food Processor

Attaches in one click, so you can quickly slice vegetables – including julienne slicing – and finely chopped meats combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
Buy now
Cube cutter

Cube Cutter

For chunkier salads or soups, this accessory lets you quickly cube vegetables, potatoes and other ingredients, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
Buy now
Multichopper accessory

XL Chopper with MultiChopper Accessory

Features ChopDrop technology for perfectly fine-chopped ingredients – so you can easily make salsa, chop fruit, grind meat and more, combined with your Philips ProMix Hand blender.
Buy now

Reviews & awards

IF Award
Reddot award
No1 Award

Be the first to review this item

Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button


Want to get the most out of your new Philips ProMix hand blender with SpeedTouch technology? Get inspired with these videos! Watch how you can make delicious homemade food quickly and easily – thanks to your new Philips hand blender and accessories.
humus video thumbnail
pumpkin soup
Philips ProMix Hand blender: Pumpkin soup made quick and easy
homemade humus
Philips ProMix Hand blender: Homemade hummus featuring XL Chopper and Compact Chopper
cream puff
Philips ProMix Hand blender: Cream puffs made at home with the Whisk and Double Mixer
potato fritter
Philips ProMix Hand blender: Malaysian potato fritters made with the Potato Masher
carrot salad
Philips ProMix Hand blender: Colorful and healthy carrot salad with the Food Processor
salad olivier
Philips ProMix Hand blender: Delicious Salad Olivier in seconds with the Cube Cutter
roasted chicken
Philips ProMix Hand blender: Honey and lemon roasted chicken using the MultiChopper

Quick and easy recipes your family will love


Making fresh homemade food is even easier – and faster – with the Philips ProMix hand blender. We’ve featured a few favorites here. Enjoy!
See full recipes here