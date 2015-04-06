Search terms
All your favourite milk specialties without any stop: With the integrated milk carafe the machine will prepare your beverages for you.
Enjoy your favourite Latte Macchiato without any hassle - just with the touch of a button
Enjoy your favourite Cappuccino without any hassle - just with the touch of a button
A hygenic way to prepare milk specialities: simply dip the cappuccinatore tube into your milk carton and the machine will automatically prepare a tasty milk speciality for you
With the pannarello you can froth your milk exactly according to your preferences. Just dip the pannarello in the milk, while slowly stirring the milk with a rotary movement. Froth the milk as long as you want for more or less foamy mikfroth.
More time for the important things in life: The milk carafe cleans itself after every use.
More time for the important things in life: The machine will automatically rinse when turned on and off and descale when necessary and you put descaler in the water tank
Robust stainless steel covers the full product for supreme longevity and premium design
Premium materials for a stylish design that will delight your eyes
By raising or lowering the spout or drip tray you can adjust your SENSEO® coffee machine to the size of your favourite cup or mug.
With the strength select function you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.
Light indication reminds you when to decalcify. Regular descailing with the special developed SENSEO® descailer ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.
Integrated BRITA® MAXTRA water filter ensures more intense aroma and taste of your favorite SENSEO® coffee
You can program the SENSEO® to brew the amount of coffee you prefer and adjust the coffee quantity up to 145ml.
Easy-clean button cleans all the milk residues from the milk circuit without hassle!
The LED indicators of the touch panel guide you through the different functions of your appliance to make your coffee experience even more convenient!
Enjoy your delicious SENSEO® cappuccino with a rich combination of coffee and fresh milk. Each cup is crowned with a creamy foam layer, just like the ones you can enjoy in coffee bars!
Enjoy your delicious SENSEO® cappuccino, latte machiatto or café latte with a rich combination of coffee and fresh milk. Each cup is crowned with a creamy foam layer, just like the ones you can enjoy in coffee bars!
The conical burr grinder grinds fresh coffee beans for the desired number of cups right before brewing.
Aroma Swirl circulates coffee for optimal spread of aroma.
Keeps coffee hot longer and preserves aroma.
Drink your coffee when you want using the pre-settable timer.
Detachable water tank for easy water filling.
The water boils and then flows through the ground coffee to ensure the richest flavour.
With the strength select function you can choose between strong and mild coffee.
The drip filter automatically switches off to save energy.
The drip filter reminds you when to descale your appliance.
Dishwasher proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.
