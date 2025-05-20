2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: XU5100/11, XU3100/01, XU7100/01.
Can I use another detergent with my Philips HomeRun 9000 or 5000 Series Robot?
How to create and manage maps for my Philips HomeRun 5000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot
How do I connect my Philips HomeRun 5000 Series robot to a new Auto-Empty station
How to clean and maintain my Philips HomeRun 5000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot?
Why does pressing "Return" on my Philips HomeRun 5000 robot activate child lock?
How to get the best cleaning result with my Philips HomeRun 5000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot?
Is the water tank of my Philips HomeRun 5000 Series Vacuum and Mop Robot dishwasher safe?
How to first use my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
How/When to replace the dust bag of my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot?