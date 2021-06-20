Your Philips Blender should not be filled with hot ingredients for blending. Do not pour hot or boiling liquids (hotter than 104ºF) in your Philips Blender jar. Always start with cool or room temperature ingredients.
Search terms
Article Published Date : 2021-06-20
Your Philips Blender should not be filled with hot ingredients for blending. Do not pour hot or boiling liquids (hotter than 104ºF) in your Philips Blender jar. Always start with cool or room temperature ingredients.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.Show products Hide products
We found more than 1 product.
Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.