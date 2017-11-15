Descaling your Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine helps keeping it in optimal condition. Discover how to easily do this yourself.
How to descale my Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine
Before you start the descaling cycle
- The complete descaling takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
- Once started you need to complete the descale procedure till the very end
- Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701, never use vinegar as a decalcifier
Before you start:
- Empty the drip tray
- Insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water upto the min. level
- Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
- Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if placed)
Descale instruction movie GranBaristo
Play Pause
Descale instruction movie GranBaristo Avanti
Play Pause