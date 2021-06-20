No, this cup is not designed for preparing infant formula. Do not use the cup to mix and shake infant formula as this can clog the holes and cause the cup to leak.
Search terms
Article Published Date : 2021-06-20
No, this cup is not designed for preparing infant formula. Do not use the cup to mix and shake infant formula as this can clog the holes and cause the cup to leak.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.Show products Hide products
We found more than 1 product.
Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.