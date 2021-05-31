Home
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected

If you are not satisfied with the shaving results of your Philips OneBlade read our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.

OneBlade is not designed to shave as closely as a shaver

The Philips OneBlade is designed to trim facial hair and stubble to create a clean look, while also leaving your skin feeling comfortable. If you are looking for a close, clean every-day shave we would recommend one of our dedicated Philips Face Shavers.

Tips and tricks for using the Philips OneBlade

To get the best results from your Philips OneBlade, make sure you follow the correct instructions on how to use it. Here are some useful shaving tips for using the OneBlade. 

1. Clean your skin before using the OneBlade on it. 

2. Place the blade flat on your skin to ensure full contact. 

3. Move the blade against direction of hair growth.

4. Make long strokes while pressing lightly.

5. If desired, you can also use your OneBlade with shaving foam or gel, and it can also be used in the shower.
