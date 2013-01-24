Home
Shaver Series 9000
New Philips S9000

The world's most intelligent shaver powered by A.I.

Gives incredible skin comfort

S9000
Gives incredible skin comfort

S9000
Product features

Superior closeness.*
Customized to
your skin.

 

Checkmark
Dermatologically tested
Pressure guard

Personalized skin comfort

Pressure Guard Sensor


Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalized shave that is just right for you.
Pressure ring
Try to apply less pressure
Pressure ring
Perfect!
Pressure ring
Try to apply some more pressure
SteelPrecision blades

Superior closeness

New Dual
SteelPrecision blades


Get a close shave with Dual SteelPrecision blades that perform 150,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke*.

150.000

Cutting actions
per minute

72

Self-sharpening
blades
SkinIQ

technology senses and adapts to you

Protective Skinglide

Protective SkinGlide coating

Smooth gliding for better skin protection
Pressure gard sensor

Pressure Gard Sensor

Guides you to apply the right pressure
Power adapt sensor

Power Adapt sensor

Reads 500x per second. Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving
Motion control sensor

Motion Control sensor  

Guides you to an improved shaving technique with fewer passes

Personalization via app

Enhance your
shaving routine with the GroomTribe app


Your shaving data always stays synced,
so personalized guidance from intelligent features is always at hand.

Real-time shaving guidance

Personalized shave plans to solve skin issues

Tips and tricks based on your needs

Cleaning guidance and cartridges replacements

App store
Google store
QR code

For a convenient shave

Cable free

Cable-free Quick Clean Pod

Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest and first cord-free cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.
Advanced OLED display

Advanced OLED display

The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.
Specifications

Improved specs
instant results

Wet and dry

Wet & Dry

Shave wet, dry and
even under the shower
Charging

1h charging

60 minutes of cordless shaving
360 D

360-D

Flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours
Pop-up trimmer

Pop-up trimmer

Precision trimmer integrated in the handle
Specifications

Shaving Performance
Shaving Performance
Shaving system
  • Dual SteelPrecision blades
Contour following
  • 360-D Flexing heads
SkinIQ technology
  • Pressure Guard sensor
  • Protective SkinGlide coating
  • Motion Control sensor
  • Power Adapt sensor
Ease of use
Ease of use
Wet & Dry
  • Wet and dry use
Display
  • Advanced OLED display
  • Pressure guidance
  • Battery level indicator
  • Motion control indicator
  • Travel lock
Cleaning
  • One-touch open
  • Fully washable
Power
Power
Run time
  • 60 minutes
Charging
  • 1 hour full charge
  • 5 min quick charge
Automatic voltage
  • 100-240 V
Max power consumption
  • 9 W
Battery type
  • Li-ion
Design
Design
Handle
  • Rubber grip
Color(s)
  • Chrome Silver
Shaving heads
  • Angular
Software
Software
App
  • GroomTribe
  • Connects via Bluetooth®
Smartphone compatibility
  • iPhone and Android™ devices
Service
Service
2-year warranty
  • Yes
Replacement head SH91
  • Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
Accessories
Accessories
Quick Clean Pod
  • Yes
  • 1 cartridge included
Integrated pop-up trimmer
  • Yes
Travel and storage
  • Travel case
Maintenance
  • Cleaning brush
What’s in the box?

A   Shaver Series 9000
B   Travel Case
C   Quick-Clean Pod
D   Cleaning cartridge
E   Charging stand
Optional accessory
F   Beard styler
Optional accessory
A
Shaver Series 9000
B
Travel case
C
Quick clean pod
D
Cleaning cartridge
E
Charging stand
F
Beard styler

Senses, guides, and adapts to you for a superior close shave

Senses, guides, and adapts to you for a superior close shave

Superior close shave

