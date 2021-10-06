How to use your Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige for the first time
How to use the Philips Sonicare app on Android and iOS
How to clean your Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige
How to charge, store and travel with your Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige
How to replace your Philips Sonicare Premium All-in-One brush head
Philips Sonicare App
Personalized guidance from the Philips Sonicare app
The AI-powered Philips Sonicare app works in perfect harmony with the Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush. Your brushing data always stays synced, so personalized guidance from intelligent features is always at hand.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.