2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9992/21, HX9992/22.
What features can I activate or deactivate from the toothbrush handle?
How do I place my brush head in the traveling case?
What is Sonicare SenseIQ technology?
How do I charge my toothbrush handle with the travel case?
How do I charge my Sonicare 9900 Prestige handle on the charging base?
How do I know when to replace the brush head?
How many buttons are on my Sonicare 9900 Prestige?
How can I safely dispose of the battery from my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App / Sonicare for Kids App?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How do I brush my teeth using the Sonicare app?