Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
AR
Baby bottle sets

Baby bottle gift sets

Feeding essentials for the first precious moments
Number one brand recommended by Moms
Natural baby bottles
Anti-colic baby bottles

Baby bottle sets

Baby bottle sets
Natural baby bottles
Anti-colic baby bottles

Baby bottle starter and gift sets

 

Looking for some essentials to get you ready for your baby? Or want some practical gifts for your baby shower? We've got you covered.

Natural Infant Feeding Starter Set

SCD290/01

Be the first to review this item

Natural Infant Feeding Starter Set

The most natural way to bottle feed


Let us help get you ready to begin the beautiful journey with your little one. The ultra soft, breast-shaped teat on our bottles encourages a natural latch and mimics the feel of the breast, making it the most natural way to bottle feed.

  • Ideal starter set for mums with newborns aged 0-6 months
  • Four Natural baby bottles with wide breast shaped teat
  • Bottle brush with curved head to makes cleaning nice and easy
  • The set is available in different colors

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Anti-colic with AirFree vent bottles Set

SCD807/00

Be the first to review this item

مضادة للمغص مع فتحة AirFree™‎، مجموعة هدايا SCD807/00 | Avent

Essentials set to feed, sterilize, and clean

 

 

This starter set equips you with bottles designed to reduce common feeding issues like colic, gas, and reflux.

 

  • Four baby bottles designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux
  • Curved bottle brush makes cleaning nice and easy
  • One orthodontic soother
Number one brand recommended by Moms

What other moms say about Philips Avent baby bottle gift sets

Be the first to review this item

Philips Avent Baby bottle sets
Explore all baby bottle sets ›
Based on 2018 online satisfaction survey conducted globally of 8,000+ female users of childcare brands and products
Icon of FAQ, Manual and assistance

Have a question?
We're here to help

Explore FAQs and manuals
Icon of Healthcare Professional

Are you a healthcare professional?

Go to professional site