NutriU app

Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes.


Want to make the most of your Philips Airfryer? Then you need the NutriU-app. The recipe app loaded with the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations. Search hundreds of Airfryer recipes in the recipe finder, share your culinary creations and get ideas and inspiration from our community.

 

Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
Philips NutriU app
App Store
Google Play Store

300+

Recipes

4.5/5

Ratings & Reviews

92K+

Monthly Active users

Get inspired by easy Airfryer recipes for chicken, fries, pizza, vegetables and even dessert.

See what others are cooking

Street Food Style

Questions & Answers

How do I download the NutriU-app?
You can download the NutriU-app both on the Apple App Store and Google Play Apps. Simply click on the links above or open the relevant app store program on your device and search for NutriU.
What kind of recipes can I find in the NutriU-app?
 The NutriU app contains hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting and grilling. From French fries and fried chicken to bread and brownies, you can find recipes to suit any taste and diet.
Can I upload new recipes to NutriU-app?
Yes! If you cook up a tasty Airfryer recipe, you can save and upload it to your very own cookbook on the NutriU-app. Now, store all your favorite recipes in one handy location.
Can I share my recipes with other NutriU-app users?
Following and sharing content with other chefs is only available in the Netherlands, Germany and Austria at this time. You can still enjoy the full app functionality, including saving favorite recipes and creating your own recipes, in all other markets.

