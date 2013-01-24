Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
Download the NutriU-app for easy Airfryer recipes.
Explore hundreds of recipes for frying, baking, roasting & grilling.
Search by cuisine, prep time, meal type and more.
Get recommendations to suit your taste and diet.
Each portion contains: 630 kJ/150 kcal 5 g protein 5 g fat of which 2 g saturated 21 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre
Servings 6 persons
Preparation time 5 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
From pumpkin soup to healthy smoothies, a Philips hand held blender is one of the small kitchen appliances that makes cooking easy. See our hand blender recipes.
Servings 3-4
Preparation time 60 min.
Cooking time: 90 min.
Frozen yoghurt is low in fat but has a rich ice cream texture.
Servings 4 persons
Preparation time 0 minutes
Cooking time: 23 minutes
Don’t have a Philips Airfryer yet? You can make almost any meal – from fried chicken and French fries to muffins and brownies – with less fat, less time and less mess.
Get your own Airfryer today and use it with the NutriU recipe app to create delicious dishes in an easy, healthy way.
Don’t have a Philips Airfryer yet? You can make almost any meal – from fried chicken and French fries to muffins and brownies – with less fat, less time and less mess.
Get your own Airfryer today and use it with the NutriU recipe app to create delicious dishes in an easy, healthy way.