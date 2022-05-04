Airfryer Combi 7000 Series XXL

HD9880/91
Delicious results guaranteed
Enjoy greater cooking freedom with the Food Thermometer and Auto-Cook programs.
Our NutriU Connected Airfryer Combi empowers you to create delicious food your way. Let the Auto-Cook Programs and Food Thermometer simplify the process and ease any uncertainty.
The NutriU connect Airfryer will provide you with step-by-step guidance and recipes inspiration based on your preferences. Cooking can be monitored through the app, and you’ll receive updates on the progress, so you’ll have more freedom to do the things you love.
The Rapid CombiAir Technology allows unique airflow options, you can sear at high temperatures for extra crispy fish, grilled veggies and potatoes. Choose low temperature to gently sous vide steak, slow cook stews and braise meats. Or set the bar higher with dynamic airflow to gently cook the inside of a stew, casserole, breads or cakes and crisp the outside with high airflow for amazing texture on the outside.
Cook steak and other proteins just how you like it, whether that’s rare, well done or somewhere in between. If you’re ever unsure how, let the integrated Food Thermometer put you in total control through the UI on the Airfryer Combi or via the NutriU app.
Philips’ new Auto-cook Programs take the stress out of cooking when you’re in a rush. Simply select the ingredient, input the quantity and let the Airfryer Combi select the best settings for a perfect result, every time.
*Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 70% less energy and 50% faster than a traditional oven.*
Capacity of 2kg / 8.3L, so there’s always plenty to go around for your family or even a small gathering.
The Airfryer Combi 7000 Series, HD9880/91, comes with the Food Thermometer and Rapid CombiAir Technology so you can cook your favorite meals just how you like them.
*Available in selected markets
The NutriU app allows you to join a community* of chefs around the world to share tips & tricks, as well as discussing NutriU recipes and articles with other users. You can connect with other passionate cooks, share new ways of cooking, or simply stay in touch with what your family and friends are cooking.
Unlike a conventional deep-fat fryer, you only need a tablespoon or less of oil to prepare tasty food in the Airfryer. The Airfryer fries the food with circulating hot air by a process referred to as The Rapid CombiAir Technology. Thanks to this technology, fries cooked in the Philips Airfryer Combi contain up to 75% less fat than fries prepared in a deep-fat fryer. As no frying oil is needed, preparing food in the Airfryer Combi produces less smell than frying in a conventional deep-fat fryer.
The basket of the Airfryer can be filled up to the ‘max’ indication in the basket. Philips Airfryer Combi 7000 Series XXL comes with the capacity of 2kg / 8.3L, so there’s always plenty to go around for your family or even a small gathering.
You can prepare two types of frozen fries in the Airfryer Combi: Tip: Other frozen potato varieties other than fries are also worth trying.
Note: Keep in mind that frozen fries differ from each other. Different brands and varieties need their own settings.
