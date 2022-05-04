Search terms

Airfryer Combi product image

Airfryer Combi

AirBake it, AirRoast it, AirGrill it, AirFry it!

Airfryer Combi 7000 Series XXL

Philips Airfryer Combi
7000 Series XXL
with Food Thermometer


HD9880/91

Inspiration and guided cooking with NutriU App

Rapid CombiAir Technology ensure delicious results

Food Thermometer to cook your food just how you like them

Remove the guesswork with new Auto-Cook Programs

New interior design for a next-level QuickClean

Delicious results guaranteed

Enjoy greater cooking freedom with the Food Thermometer and Auto-Cook programs.

Our NutriU Connected Airfryer Combi empowers you to create delicious food your way. Let the Auto-Cook Programs and Food Thermometer simplify the process and ease any uncertainty.

Connected cooking experience, NutriU app

Connected cooking experience


The NutriU connect Airfryer will provide you with step-by-step guidance and recipes inspiration based on your preferences. Cooking can be monitored through the app, and you’ll receive updates on the progress, so you’ll have more freedom to do the things you love.

Rapid CombiAir Technology

Taste sensation


The Rapid CombiAir Technology allows unique airflow options, you can sear at high temperatures for extra crispy fish, grilled veggies and potatoes. Choose low temperature to gently sous vide steak, slow cook stews and braise meats. Or set the bar higher with dynamic airflow to gently cook the inside of a stew, casserole, breads or cakes and crisp the outside with high airflow for amazing texture on the outside.

Integrated food thermometer

Add a personal touch


Cook steak and other proteins just how you like it, whether that’s rare, well done or somewhere in between. If you’re ever unsure how, let the integrated Food Thermometer put you in total control through the UI on the Airfryer Combi or via the NutriU app.

Auto-Cook Programs

Remove the guesswork

 

Philips’ new Auto-cook Programs take the stress out of cooking when you’re in a rush. Simply select the ingredient, input the quantity and let the Airfryer Combi select the best settings for a perfect result, every time.

Energy and time saving

Energy and time saving


Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 70% less energy and 50% faster than a traditional oven.*

 

*Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.

XXL Capacity, 8.3 Liters

XXL Capacity

 

Capacity of 2kg / 8.3L, so there’s always plenty to go around for your family or even a small gathering.

Watch the Philips Airfryer Combi 7000 Series XXL in action now

airfryer

What others say about Philips Airfryer Combi 7000 Series

Philips Airfryer Combi 7000 Series XXL with Integrated Food Thermometer

The Airfryer Combi 7000 Series, HD9880/91, comes with the Food Thermometer and Rapid CombiAir Technology so you can cook your favorite meals just how you like them.

Personalization via NutriU app

Discover healthy, nutritious recipes and inspiration with the NutriU app, your virtual savvy sous-chef

Daily inspiration with healthy and tasty recipes

Step-by-Step guidance for perfect results, every time

NutriU app screens

Join the Airfryer Family


The NutriU app allows you to join a community* of chefs around the world to share tips & tricks, as well as discussing NutriU recipes and articles with other users. You can connect with other passionate cooks, share new ways of cooking, or simply stay in touch with what your family and friends are cooking.

 

*Available in selected markets

NutriU user community

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Airfryer Combi better than a conventional deep-fat fryer?

 

Unlike a conventional deep-fat fryer, you only need a tablespoon or less of oil to prepare tasty food in the Airfryer. The Airfryer fries the food with circulating hot air by a process referred to as The Rapid CombiAir Technology. Thanks to this technology, fries cooked in the Philips Airfryer Combi contain up to 75% less fat than fries prepared in a deep-fat fryer. As no frying oil is needed, preparing food in the Airfryer Combi produces less smell than frying in a conventional deep-fat fryer.

How much food can I prepare in the Airfryer Combi?

The basket of the Airfryer can be filled up to the ‘max’ indication in the basket. Philips Airfryer Combi 7000 Series XXL comes with the capacity of 2kg / 8.3L, so there’s always plenty to go around for your family or even a small gathering.

What types of frozen fries can I prepare in the Airfryer Combi?

You can prepare two types of frozen fries in the Airfryer Combi:

  1. Frozen oven-ready fries.
  2. Frozen fries suitable for deep-fat frying.

 

Tip: Other frozen potato varieties other than fries are also worth trying.

Note: Keep in mind that frozen fries differ from each other. Different brands and varieties need their own settings.

