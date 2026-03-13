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ضمان لمدة عامين
منقي الهواء وجهاز مرطب للهواء
جميع السلاسل
Series 2000 جهاز تنقية الهواء
تم إيقافه
الدعم
AC2887/90
الانتقال إلى المتجر
تسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب
ستتمكّن من الوصول إلى الدلائل والدعم المخصص والمزيد غير ذلك على الفور. كذلك، فهو يتميّز بالسرعة والسهولة.
Certificate Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier - English (US)
Eco passport Philips Air Cleaner - English (US)
الجميع (1)
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
الاتصال بشركة Philips
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